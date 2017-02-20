Massad Ayoob: Learning From Lawyers
I'm writing this just after returning from the Texas Bar Association's annual CLE conference on Texas Firearms Law. There was a lot for a cop to learn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pennsylvanians ask feds to help disarm intimida... (Aug '13)
|2 hr
|Sisboi Markie
|22
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|Feb 19
|Trump your President
|8
|Pistol permit fees would quadruple under the bu...
|Feb 19
|frankspeak
|2
|GOA Addresses Congress in Favor of Concealed Ca...
|Feb 18
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Organization Educates Women On How To Use Firearms
|Feb 16
|Say What
|1
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|Feb 9
|Shelly Bl
|35
|Seventh Circuit Strikes Down Zoning Regulations...
|Feb 8
|FormerParatrooper
|1
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC