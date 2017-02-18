Massachusetts: Legislation Introduced To Challenge AG Healey's Gun Ban
The Massachusetts General Court's 2017 legislative session is in full swing with the introduction of numerous pro- and anti-gun bills. Among the pro-gun bills are Senate Docket 1157 and Senate Docket 1889 .
