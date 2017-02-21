Mark Kelly: Gohmert 'shouldn't hide behind' my wife's attack to avoid town halls
Gun-control advocate and former astronaut Mark Kelly said Friday that Republicans should meet with their constituents even in the face of uproar or unspecified security concerns. In an appearance on CNN's "OutFront" with Erin Burnett, Kelly responded to Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert, who cited the shooting of Kelly's wife, former Democratic Rep. Gabby Giffords, as a reason not to hold a town hall.
