March Issue of Shooting Illustrated Features the Kimber Micro 9 Raptor

NRA members who receive Shooting Illustrated as their magazine will learn all about the new Kimber Micro 9 Raptor, a single-action offering from Kimber's custom shop, in the March issue. Offering 9 mm versatility in a size normally associated with .380 ACP, the Micro 9 offers power that fits in a pocket.

