March Issue of Shooting Illustrated Features the Kimber Micro 9 Raptor
NRA members who receive Shooting Illustrated as their magazine will learn all about the new Kimber Micro 9 Raptor, a single-action offering from Kimber's custom shop, in the March issue. Offering 9 mm versatility in a size normally associated with .380 ACP, the Micro 9 offers power that fits in a pocket.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear...
|1 hr
|tchorinos
|3
|[ Uga-Buga Turbans and Commie Pink Hats ]
|3 hr
|Buddy Baker
|1
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|8 hr
|payme
|9
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|Feb 22
|WasteWater
|38
|Those Who Plan and Enjoy Murder
|Feb 21
|justice
|1
|Pennsylvanians ask feds to help disarm intimida... (Aug '13)
|Feb 21
|Sisboi Markie
|22
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|Feb 19
|Trump your President
|8
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC