LUPICA: Trump's guests act as props to demonize immigrants
The guest list for President Trump's joint address to Congress on Tuesday night includes Jessica Davis and Susan Oliver, whose husbands were California police officers shot and killed by a man living in America illegally. The guest list also includes Jamiel Shaw, Sr., whose son was also shot dead by an undocumented immigrant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|3 hr
|Nancy Pigloosie
|67
|Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear...
|8 hr
|payme
|7
|[ Uga-Buga Turbans and Commie Pink Hats ]
|Feb 25
|Buddy Baker
|1
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|Feb 22
|WasteWater
|38
|Those Who Plan and Enjoy Murder
|Feb 21
|justice
|1
|Pennsylvanians ask feds to help disarm intimida... (Aug '13)
|Feb 21
|Sisboi Markie
|22
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|Feb 19
|Trump your President
|8
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC