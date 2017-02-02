Kalamazoo public schools board approv...

Kalamazoo public schools board approves new weapons policy

Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

The Kalamazoo school board has approved the banning of students, staff and visitors from possessing, storing or using a weapon on district property. With Thursday's vote, the district empowers the superintendent to turn in to law enforcement any person violating the weapons ban policy.

Chicago, IL

