Is Vista Outdoor Inc a Sell After Its Huge Earnings Miss?

On Thursday, the company reported its third fiscal quarter earnings, and its stock promptly became one of the single biggest decliners on the New York Stock Exchange.Here's how the news went down. For its fiscal 2017 third quarter , Vista reported quarterly sales of $654 million, up 10% year-over-year thanks to acquisitions that topped off the revenue stream -- "organic" sales declined 5%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.