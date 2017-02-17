Gun Show comes to Dixon
Jeremy Martin, of Eminence Firearms, helps out customer, Joseph Garcia, of Woodland, Saturday at the Dixon Gun Show. Dom Pruett - The Reporter Lower receivers for AR 15s, handguns, reloading supplies, ammunition and tactical accessories, were some of the many items on display for the patrons in attendance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|Sun
|Trump your President
|8
|Pistol permit fees would quadruple under the bu...
|Sun
|frankspeak
|2
|GOA Addresses Congress in Favor of Concealed Ca...
|Sat
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Organization Educates Women On How To Use Firearms
|Feb 16
|Say What
|1
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|Feb 9
|Shelly Bl
|35
|Seventh Circuit Strikes Down Zoning Regulations...
|Feb 8
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|Feb 8
|jimwildrickjr
|2
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC