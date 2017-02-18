Gun sales slow following Trump's elec...

Gun sales slow following Trump's election

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Hill

Gun sales have slowed in the months following President Trump's election, which appears to have calmed fears that the government could take action to make buying a gun more difficult. Background checks on gun purchases declined in January for the second consecutive month, according to FBI data released on Friday, falling by nearly 20 percent compared to the same period last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need help on which scope to buy 15 min momof2cute 3
News With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l... 1 hr duzitreallymatter 23
News With Trump Win, States Push More 2nd Amendment ... 4 hr In This Arena 2
News Second Amendment Foundation Impressed With Judg... Thu jimwildrickjr 1
News NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati... Jan 27 jimwildrickjr 1
News Hillary Clinton wavers on Second Amendment righ... (Jun '16) Jan 25 Patriot 2,499
News Trump to send feds to Chicago to fix 'horrible ... Jan 25 duzitreallymatter 1
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,173 • Total comments across all topics: 278,541,990

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC