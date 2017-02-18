Gun sales slow following Trump's election
Gun sales have slowed in the months following President Trump's election, which appears to have calmed fears that the government could take action to make buying a gun more difficult. Background checks on gun purchases declined in January for the second consecutive month, according to FBI data released on Friday, falling by nearly 20 percent compared to the same period last year.
