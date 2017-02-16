Gun sales cool following post-San Ber...

Gun sales cool following post-San Bernardino surge

4 hrs ago

Hunting and outdoor equipment retailer Cabela's just reported lackluster earnings and sales, another sign that demand for guns may be waning following the election of Donald Trump. People no longer need to worry as much about tough gun control laws.

Chicago, IL

