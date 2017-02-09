Gun reform advocates bring concerns to Frelinghuysen office in Morristown
About 20 advocates for gun reform on Wednesday followed hundreds of other demonstrators who have visited the Morristown office of Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen in recent weeks, seeking a meeting with the Congressman. This group was unhappy with Frelinghuysen's vote last week to remove barriers to gun ownership by people whom the Social Security Administration considers mentally impaired.
