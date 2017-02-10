Gun permits, sales spiked in 2016

Gun permits, sales spiked in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Goldsboro News-Argus

Wild Indian Gun Company Owner Todd Gurganus has sold firearms in Wayne County for three decades and has seen a increase in gun sales at his shop as of early 2017. Two guns that have proven popular at the Wild Indian Gun Shop are the Smith & Wesson Bodyguard, top, and the Ruger LCP II.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l... Thu Shelly Bl 35
News Seventh Circuit Strikes Down Zoning Regulations... Wed FormerParatrooper 1
News NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati... Feb 8 jimwildrickjr 2
News Second Amendment Foundation Impressed With Judg... Feb 8 jimwildrickjr 4
Need help on which scope to buy Feb 4 Say What 7
News With Trump Win, States Push More 2nd Amendment ... Feb 4 Say What 3
News Hillary Clinton wavers on Second Amendment righ... (Jun '16) Jan 25 Patriot 2,499
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,102 • Total comments across all topics: 278,752,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC