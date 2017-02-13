Gun owners offer reactions at gun show
Bob Swearingen of Cottage Grove works at his booth at the Roseburg Rod and Gun Club Gun and Knife Show at the Douglas County Fairgrounds on Saturday. Carl Rehbock of Fort Jones, Calif., talks to a visitor at his booth at the Roseburg Rod and Gun Club Gun and Knife Show at the Douglas County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|Feb 9
|Shelly Bl
|35
|Seventh Circuit Strikes Down Zoning Regulations...
|Feb 8
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|Feb 8
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Second Amendment Foundation Impressed With Judg...
|Feb 8
|jimwildrickjr
|4
|Need help on which scope to buy
|Feb 4
|Say What
|7
|With Trump Win, States Push More 2nd Amendment ...
|Feb 4
|Say What
|3
|Hillary Clinton wavers on Second Amendment righ... (Jun '16)
|Jan 25
|Patriot
|2,498
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC