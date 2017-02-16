Gun owners fear permit price hike
Governor Dannel Malloy is proposing to increase gun permit fees from $75 to $300. While that fee is only paid once every five years, some gun owners say they just can't afford it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
