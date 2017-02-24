Gun laws reviewed for gun owners
Gun laws & gun owner responsibilities reviewed A concealed carry seminar will be held on Saturday, March 18, in the Shippensburg area. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2lD7byI SHIPPENSBURG - A concealed carry seminar will be held on Saturday, March 18, at the Shippensburg Fish and Game Association, 4498 Maclays Mill Road.
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|1 hr
|FormerParatrooper
|11
|Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear...
|5 hr
|tchorinos
|3
|[ Uga-Buga Turbans and Commie Pink Hats ]
|6 hr
|Buddy Baker
|1
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|Feb 22
|WasteWater
|38
|Those Who Plan and Enjoy Murder
|Feb 21
|justice
|1
|Pennsylvanians ask feds to help disarm intimida... (Aug '13)
|Feb 21
|Sisboi Markie
|22
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|Feb 19
|Trump your President
|8
