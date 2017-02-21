Gun control advocates try to keep pressure on, despite legislative losses
Gov. Mark Dayton lent his support to gun control advocates by declaring June 2 Gun Violence Awareness Day in Minnesota. A group of lawmakers, activists and law enforcement who pledged to reduce gun violence with measures like universal background checks held a news conference at the Capitol Thursday, even in the face of losses in the November election that left them without an obvious source of influence.
