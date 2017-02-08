Gun control advocates rally in Morristown against concealed carry bill
Gun control advocates held a protest rally in Morristown Wednesday to oppose a bill that would allow gun owners with concealed handgun permits to carry in all states. The local chapter of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence marched to Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen's office and then through Morristown's downtown area to oppose HR-38.
