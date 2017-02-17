Governor's Proposed Gun Permit Fees C...

Governor's Proposed Gun Permit Fees Come Under Fire

Newsmax reports: Gun rights supporters and state Republican lawmakers are fighting huge gun permit fee increases proposed by Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, saying they would price many people out of being able to exercise their Second Amendment right to bear arms. The Democratic governor wants to quadruple the five-year renewal fee for pistol permits from $70 to $300 as part of his plan to offset a budget deficit estimated at $1.7 billion in the next fiscal year.

