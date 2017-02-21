Giffords urges lawmakers: 'Have some courage,' meet voters
Former U.S. Congresswoman and mass shooting survivor Gabrielle Giffords, left, greets an admirer at the Statehouse in Santa Fe, N.M., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. Giffords and her national gun-safety advocacy group Americans for Responsible Solutions are trying to build support for bills that would expand background checks on private firearms sales in New Mexico and remove guns from domestic violence situations where a restraining order has bee issued.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear...
|Wed
|payme
|1
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|Wed
|WasteWater
|38
|Those Who Plan and Enjoy Murder
|Tue
|justice
|1
|Pennsylvanians ask feds to help disarm intimida... (Aug '13)
|Feb 21
|Sisboi Markie
|22
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|Feb 19
|Trump your President
|8
|Pistol permit fees would quadruple under the bu...
|Feb 19
|frankspeak
|2
|GOA Addresses Congress in Favor of Concealed Ca...
|Feb 18
|jimwildrickjr
|2
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC