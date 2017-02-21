Giffords urges lawmakers: 'Have some courage,' meet voters

Former U.S. Congresswoman and mass shooting survivor Gabrielle Giffords, left, greets an admirer at the Statehouse in Santa Fe, N.M., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. Giffords and her national gun-safety advocacy group Americans for Responsible Solutions are trying to build support for bills that would expand background checks on private firearms sales in New Mexico and remove guns from domestic violence situations where a restraining order has bee issued.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.