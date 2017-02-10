Gabby Giffords' gun-control group get...

Gabby Giffords' gun-control group gets new law enforcement allies

There are 1 comment on the USA Today story from 14 hrs ago, titled Gabby Giffords' gun-control group gets new law enforcement allies. In it, USA Today reports that:

Former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and her husband, retired astronaut Mark Kelly, have some new allies in their fight to end gun violence. And all of them are armed.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Say What

Anderson, IN

#1 3 hrs ago
I wonder if the "Law Enforcement Coalition for Common Sense" will have members from anywhere other than a liberal stronghold. I am doubting it.

Â“These are issues that make it more difficult for cops to do their jobs and it also makes communities less safe,Â” Kelly, a retired U.S. Navy captain, told USA TODAY in an interview. I haven't seen any evidence that concealed carry license/permit holders are any less safe than anyone else.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l... Feb 9 Shelly Bl 35
News Seventh Circuit Strikes Down Zoning Regulations... Feb 8 FormerParatrooper 1
News NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati... Feb 8 jimwildrickjr 2
News Second Amendment Foundation Impressed With Judg... Feb 8 jimwildrickjr 4
Need help on which scope to buy Feb 4 Say What 7
News With Trump Win, States Push More 2nd Amendment ... Feb 4 Say What 3
News Hillary Clinton wavers on Second Amendment righ... (Jun '16) Jan 25 Patriot 2,498
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,900 • Total comments across all topics: 278,772,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC