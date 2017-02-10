Gabby Giffords' gun-control group gets new law enforcement allies
There are 1 comment on the USA Today story from 14 hrs ago, titled Gabby Giffords' gun-control group gets new law enforcement allies. In it, USA Today reports that:
Former congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and her husband, retired astronaut Mark Kelly, have some new allies in their fight to end gun violence. And all of them are armed.
#1 3 hrs ago
I wonder if the "Law Enforcement Coalition for Common Sense" will have members from anywhere other than a liberal stronghold. I am doubting it.
Â“These are issues that make it more difficult for cops to do their jobs and it also makes communities less safe,Â” Kelly, a retired U.S. Navy captain, told USA TODAY in an interview. I haven't seen any evidence that concealed carry license/permit holders are any less safe than anyone else.
