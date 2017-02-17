Florida Carry Wields a Blazing Sword

Florida Carry is proud to announce that it has appointed Erin Palette to the position of Diversity Outreach Coordinator within its organization. Ms. Palette's charity, Operation Blazing Sword, was founded in the wake of the Orlando Pulse terror attacks and seeks to pair friendly firearm instructors with LGBTQ people who wish to learn how to safely own and operate a firearm for self-defense.

