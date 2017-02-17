Federal appeals court rules Florida doctors may talk to patients about guns
The law prohibited doctors from entering information on gun ownership into a patient's medical record if it is not relevant to medical care or safety, prohibited doctors from asking about gun ownership to the patient or families, prohibited doctors from harassing patients because of owning firearms, and prohibited doctors from discriminating against patients for owning firearms. The plaintiffs argued that the law violated their First Amendment rights.
