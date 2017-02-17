Federal appeals court rules Florida d...

Federal appeals court rules Florida doctors may talk to patients about guns

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Jurist

The law prohibited doctors from entering information on gun ownership into a patient's medical record if it is not relevant to medical care or safety, prohibited doctors from asking about gun ownership to the patient or families, prohibited doctors from harassing patients because of owning firearms, and prohibited doctors from discriminating against patients for owning firearms. The plaintiffs argued that the law violated their First Amendment rights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jurist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pistol permit fees would quadruple under the bu... Thu Say What 1
News Organization Educates Women On How To Use Firearms Thu Say What 1
News GOA Addresses Congress in Favor of Concealed Ca... Thu Say What 1
News With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l... Feb 9 Shelly Bl 35
News Seventh Circuit Strikes Down Zoning Regulations... Feb 8 FormerParatrooper 1
News NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati... Feb 8 jimwildrickjr 2
News Second Amendment Foundation Impressed With Judg... Feb 8 jimwildrickjr 4
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,645 • Total comments across all topics: 278,959,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC