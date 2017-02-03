Feb. 6: Guns, good jobs and traffic
Bethpage, L.I.: Very quietly, the House of Representatives, led by Speaker Paul Ryan, repealed a law that prevented American citizens who had been deemed mentally incapable of handling their financial affairs from owning guns. Generally, these people have mental illnesses that affect their perception of reality.
