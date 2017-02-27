Exclusive: Hornady Rapid Rack
If you prefer an AR-15 for home defense but aren't too keen on the idea of keeping a round chambered, Hornady offers the Rapid Rack , an easy-to-use charge assist handle that not only allows you to quickly chamber that first round but also provides a visual empty chamber indicator until you do. So here's the scenario: Your AR-15 sits in a safe or another secure location in your home, full magazine inserted but with Rapid Rack in place.
