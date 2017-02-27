Exclusive: Hornady Rapid Rack

Exclusive: Hornady Rapid Rack

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Guns Magazine

If you prefer an AR-15 for home defense but aren't too keen on the idea of keeping a round chambered, Hornady offers the Rapid Rack , an easy-to-use charge assist handle that not only allows you to quickly chamber that first round but also provides a visual empty chamber indicator until you do. So here's the scenario: Your AR-15 sits in a safe or another secure location in your home, full magazine inserted but with Rapid Rack in place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Guns Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban 1 hr Say What 69
News Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear... 13 hr payme 7
[ Uga-Buga Turbans and Commie Pink Hats ] Feb 25 Buddy Baker 1
News With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l... Feb 22 WasteWater 38
News Those Who Plan and Enjoy Murder Feb 21 justice 1
News Pennsylvanians ask feds to help disarm intimida... (Aug '13) Feb 21 Sisboi Markie 22
News Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ... Feb 19 Trump your President 8
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,175 • Total comments across all topics: 279,228,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC