Episcopal diocese of Arkansas opposes...

Episcopal diocese of Arkansas opposes campus carry

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

Thanks to Dr. Lisa Corrigan of the University of Arkansas for sharing a resolution of the Episcopal Diocese of Arkansas in opposition to the legislation requiring colleges to allow concealed weapons on campus by anyone older than 25 with the proper certificate The resolution speaks for itself. I am reminded of Republican politician who demanded to know my "church home."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban 4 hr POP 28
News Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear... 22 hr payme 5
[ Uga-Buga Turbans and Commie Pink Hats ] Sat Buddy Baker 1
News With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l... Feb 22 WasteWater 38
News Those Who Plan and Enjoy Murder Feb 21 justice 1
News Pennsylvanians ask feds to help disarm intimida... (Aug '13) Feb 21 Sisboi Markie 22
News Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ... Feb 19 Trump your President 8
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,551 • Total comments across all topics: 279,186,297

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC