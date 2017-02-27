Episcopal diocese of Arkansas opposes campus carry
Thanks to Dr. Lisa Corrigan of the University of Arkansas for sharing a resolution of the Episcopal Diocese of Arkansas in opposition to the legislation requiring colleges to allow concealed weapons on campus by anyone older than 25 with the proper certificate The resolution speaks for itself. I am reminded of Republican politician who demanded to know my "church home."
