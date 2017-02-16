Edmonds City Council unanimously takes stand supporting state gun safe storage bill
Legislation in the Washington State House of Representatives that would require safe storage of firearms received a strong and unanimous endorsement from the Edmonds City Council during its Tuesday night meeting. The 5-0 advisory vote supporting House Bill 1122 came after several Edmonds residents testified during the public comment period in support of the council resolution, which was sponsored by Councilmember Mike Nelson.
