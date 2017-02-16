Edmonds City Council unanimously take...

Edmonds City Council unanimously takes stand supporting state gun safe storage bill

23 hrs ago Read more: My Edmonds

Legislation in the Washington State House of Representatives that would require safe storage of firearms received a strong and unanimous endorsement from the Edmonds City Council during its Tuesday night meeting. The 5-0 advisory vote supporting House Bill 1122 came after several Edmonds residents testified during the public comment period in support of the council resolution, which was sponsored by Councilmember Mike Nelson.

Chicago, IL

