Draining the Swamp at the U.N. - Start With the Arms Trade Treaty

When looking to "drain the swamp" of meddling bureaucrats and global do-gooders, there is perhaps no better place to start than on the banks of the East River in New York, home to the headquarters of the United Nations. And, with the United States' newest U.N. Ambassador, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, sworn into office, there is no better time to start than now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.