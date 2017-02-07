Don't Repeal Obama's Modest Gun Limit
There are 2 comments on the Wall Street Journal story from Yesterday, titled Don't Repeal Obama's Modest Gun Limit. In it, Wall Street Journal reports that:
The House last week voted to overrule an Obama administration regulation prohibiting gun ownership by a small group of people with severe psychiatric disorders. The Senate shouldn't follow suit.
"It makes sense that patients too ill to control their finances shouldnÂ’t be permitted to own firearms." I guess Dinah Miller doesn't realize that those who are adjudicated as a mental defective are already prohibited. Obama just made it possible for clerks at the social security offices to make someone prohibited. No due process just a clerk.
How soon will people that use Quicken or an accountant to deal with their finances become prohibited. I have my daughter on the account my money is deposited in. I guess that clerk can wave the magic wand and send me to prohibited status.
Due process is a wonderful thing.
The law that was repealed didn't specify that only those deemed to have severe mental problems be denied their 2A rights. It stated that anyone who did not process their own SS benefits be denied their 2A rights and that was much too broad of a reason to deny people their rights.
Some people impacted may have mental issues while others simply may use an accountant, spouse, or investment firm handle their finances on their behalf.
