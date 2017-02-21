Donald Trump hits nativist buttons in...

Donald Trump hits nativist buttons in speech

Yesterday Read more: The Times of India

A day after an Indian IT professional was shot and killed in Kansas by a nativist gunman in a purported hate crime, US President Donald Trump pledged to protect American workers, bring back jobs to the US, and support gun ownership rights in a strongly nationalist speech to the conservative flock.

