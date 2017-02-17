Crossbreed Holsters Ark Resistor Bag

Crossbreed Holsters Ark Resistor Bag

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Guns Magazine

The Ark Resistor Bag by CrossBreed provides electronics protection that exceeds military requirements for EMP and static discharge resistance including the MIL-PRF-81705 standards. It can also be used to line a case and serve as a Faraday Cage for sensitive and valuable electronic devices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Guns Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ... 11 min James Andrews 5
News GOA Addresses Congress in Favor of Concealed Ca... 12 hr jimwildrickjr 2
News Pistol permit fees would quadruple under the bu... Feb 16 Say What 1
News Organization Educates Women On How To Use Firearms Feb 16 Say What 1
News With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l... Feb 9 Shelly Bl 35
News Seventh Circuit Strikes Down Zoning Regulations... Feb 8 FormerParatrooper 1
News NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati... Feb 8 jimwildrickjr 2
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,373 • Total comments across all topics: 278,980,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC