Crossbreed Holsters Ark Resistor Bag
The Ark Resistor Bag by CrossBreed provides electronics protection that exceeds military requirements for EMP and static discharge resistance including the MIL-PRF-81705 standards. It can also be used to line a case and serve as a Faraday Cage for sensitive and valuable electronic devices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Guns Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|11 min
|James Andrews
|5
|GOA Addresses Congress in Favor of Concealed Ca...
|12 hr
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Pistol permit fees would quadruple under the bu...
|Feb 16
|Say What
|1
|Organization Educates Women On How To Use Firearms
|Feb 16
|Say What
|1
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|Feb 9
|Shelly Bl
|35
|Seventh Circuit Strikes Down Zoning Regulations...
|Feb 8
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|Feb 8
|jimwildrickjr
|2
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC