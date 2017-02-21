Court upholds Maryland's ban on assau...

Court upholds Maryland's ban on assault weapons

WPTV Local News

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 10-4, "We have no power to extend Second Amendment protection to the weapons of war ." Judge Robert King said the only reason to have high-powered weapons such as AR-15s was to "lay waste to a battlefield full of combatants."

Chicago, IL

