Court upholds Maryland's ban on assault weapons
The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 10-4, "We have no power to extend Second Amendment protection to the weapons of war ." Judge Robert King said the only reason to have high-powered weapons such as AR-15s was to "lay waste to a battlefield full of combatants."
Read more at WPTV Local News.
