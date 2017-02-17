Court strikes down Fla. law banning d...

Court strikes down Fla. law banning doctors from asking patients about guns

A federal appeals court struck down a Florida law this week that forbids doctors from talking with patients about owning a gun. A full panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit unanimously ruled that the 2011 law violates the First Amendment right to free speech.

