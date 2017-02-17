Court Rules Doctors Can Ask Patients About Gun Ownership
A federal appeals court has ruled that a Florida law restricting doctors from asking patients whether they own guns restricts the right to free speech. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that the law violated doctors' First Amendment right to free speech, and concluded that the state failed to prove that physicians were infringing on patients' Second Amendment rights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pistol permit fees would quadruple under the bu...
|Thu
|Say What
|1
|Organization Educates Women On How To Use Firearms
|Thu
|Say What
|1
|GOA Addresses Congress in Favor of Concealed Ca...
|Thu
|Say What
|1
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|Feb 9
|Shelly Bl
|35
|Seventh Circuit Strikes Down Zoning Regulations...
|Feb 8
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|Feb 8
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Second Amendment Foundation Impressed With Judg...
|Feb 8
|jimwildrickjr
|4
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC