Court Rules Doctors Can Ask Patients About Gun Ownership

15 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

A federal appeals court has ruled that a Florida law restricting doctors from asking patients whether they own guns restricts the right to free speech. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that the law violated doctors' First Amendment right to free speech, and concluded that the state failed to prove that physicians were infringing on patients' Second Amendment rights.

