Court: Banning Doctors From Asking Ab...

Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firearm Ownership Violates First Amendment

There are 1 comment on the The Daily Caller story from 8 hrs ago, titled Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firearm Ownership Violates First Amendment.

In an 8-3 vote last Thursday, a federal appeals court decided that it's a direct violation of the First Amendment to prohibit medical professionals from asking their patients about gun ownership, according to the Miami Herald . The ruling comes in response to an effort by activists to abolish the "docs.

payme

Corinth, MS

#1 4 hrs ago
Perhaps your doctor wishes to purchase a new gun. Perhaps inviting him to the firing range would be prudent.
I always jump at the opportunity to befriend a fellow gun owner, or educate a non gun owner.
Chicago, IL

