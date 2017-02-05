County stun gun ban prompts Second Amendment lawsuit
Leah Baran sued in federal court after stun gun manufacturer Taser International refused to ship the device to her home in Howard County last month, Courthouse News Service reports. Baran says she wants a stun gun becasue she fears for her life after her ex-boyfriend broke into her home, raped her and tried to kill her in 2012.
