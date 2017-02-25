Cornyn Announces Senate Companion Bil...

Cornyn Announces Senate Companion Bill To Concealed Carry Reciprocity Bill In House

Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn announced Saturday at the general meeting of the Texas State Rifle Association in Austin that he will introduce the Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act in the upper chamber next week. The legislation, according to a press release from Cornyn's office, will "allow those with concealed carry privileges in their home states to exercise those rights in states with similar laws."

