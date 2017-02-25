Cornyn Announces Senate Companion Bill To Concealed Carry Reciprocity Bill In House
Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn announced Saturday at the general meeting of the Texas State Rifle Association in Austin that he will introduce the Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act in the upper chamber next week. The legislation, according to a press release from Cornyn's office, will "allow those with concealed carry privileges in their home states to exercise those rights in states with similar laws."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|4 hr
|FormerParatrooper
|11
|Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear...
|8 hr
|tchorinos
|3
|[ Uga-Buga Turbans and Commie Pink Hats ]
|10 hr
|Buddy Baker
|1
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|Feb 22
|WasteWater
|38
|Those Who Plan and Enjoy Murder
|Feb 21
|justice
|1
|Pennsylvanians ask feds to help disarm intimida... (Aug '13)
|Feb 21
|Sisboi Markie
|22
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|Feb 19
|Trump your President
|8
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC