Contributor Appears on NRATV to Talk Racism and Gun Control
This week I appeared on NRATV to join host Colion Noir in a conversation about the inherent racism of gun control. Gun control and particularly the Second Amendment are important issues to me.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RedState.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|48 min
|justice
|5
|Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear...
|Wed
|payme
|1
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|Feb 22
|WasteWater
|38
|Those Who Plan and Enjoy Murder
|Feb 21
|justice
|1
|Pennsylvanians ask feds to help disarm intimida... (Aug '13)
|Feb 21
|Sisboi Markie
|22
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|Feb 19
|Trump your President
|8
|Pistol permit fees would quadruple under the bu...
|Feb 19
|frankspeak
|2
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC