Connecticut Moves to Restrict the Second Amendment to Rich People Charles C. W. Cooke 5 minutes ago
Gun owners will see huge increases in permit fees that would raise millions of dollars to help the state combat its two-year, $3.6 billion deficit. As part of his budget, Malloy is proposing to increase the state portion of the pistol permit fee from $70 to $300.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|3 hr
|Shelly Bl
|35
|Seventh Circuit Strikes Down Zoning Regulations...
|21 hr
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|Wed
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Second Amendment Foundation Impressed With Judg...
|Wed
|jimwildrickjr
|4
|Need help on which scope to buy
|Feb 4
|Say What
|7
|With Trump Win, States Push More 2nd Amendment ...
|Feb 4
|Say What
|3
|Hillary Clinton wavers on Second Amendment righ... (Jun '16)
|Jan 25
|Patriot
|2,499
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC