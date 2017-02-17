Cluster of gun bills face scrutiny...

Cluster of gun bills face scrutiny...

TAMPA, Fla. A series of gun bills proposed in the Florida legislature designed to make it easier for firearm owners to carry weapons in places where there are current restrictions has drawn ire from activists who urge lawmakers to take a more "common sense" approach to gun laws.

Chicago, IL

