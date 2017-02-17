Chiefs of police concerned with concealed carry repeal Posted at
A state Senate bill that would repeal the law requiring the licensing requirements to carry concealed handguns appears to be on its way to becoming law. But the New Hampshire Association of Chiefs of Police remains concerned, releasing a press release last week, calling the legislation, “The sex offender and child concealed carry bill.” The Chiefs Association believes the bill could allow those who can't currently carry concealed handguns the ability to do so.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|15 hr
|Trump your President
|8
|Pistol permit fees would quadruple under the bu...
|19 hr
|frankspeak
|2
|GOA Addresses Congress in Favor of Concealed Ca...
|Sat
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Organization Educates Women On How To Use Firearms
|Feb 16
|Say What
|1
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|Feb 9
|Shelly Bl
|35
|Seventh Circuit Strikes Down Zoning Regulations...
|Feb 8
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|Feb 8
|jimwildrickjr
|2
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC