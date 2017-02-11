CCW Weekend: How To Search For A Self Defense Lawyer
If you're going to have a gun in the home, or carry in a gun holster for defense of yourself, then you had better be prepared for what happens AFTER the shot. Some people have fantasies in their head about how they shall nobly shooteth the bad man, be feted by the press, get a garland of roses, a victory parade and many other accolades.
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|Feb 9
|Shelly Bl
|35
|Seventh Circuit Strikes Down Zoning Regulations...
|Feb 8
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|Feb 8
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Second Amendment Foundation Impressed With Judg...
|Feb 8
|jimwildrickjr
|4
|Need help on which scope to buy
|Feb 4
|Say What
|7
|With Trump Win, States Push More 2nd Amendment ...
|Feb 4
|Say What
|3
|Hillary Clinton wavers on Second Amendment righ... (Jun '16)
|Jan 25
|Patriot
|2,498
