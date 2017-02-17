Blatant media dishonesty on Republica...

Blatant media dishonesty on Republicans letting the mentally ill get guns

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Washington Examiner

The U.S. Senate voted this week to overturn a last-minute Obama-era regulation giving the Social Security Administration power to revoke a person's Second Amendment rights based on whether he receives disability for a mental impairment that keeps him from working, or if he "[uses] a representative payee to help manage their benefits." Predictably, several outspoken pro-gun control advocates in Congress, including Sens. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn., are infuriated that the regulation has gone down in defeat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pistol permit fees would quadruple under the bu... Thu Say What 1
News Organization Educates Women On How To Use Firearms Thu Say What 1
News GOA Addresses Congress in Favor of Concealed Ca... Thu Say What 1
News With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l... Feb 9 Shelly Bl 35
News Seventh Circuit Strikes Down Zoning Regulations... Feb 8 FormerParatrooper 1
News NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati... Feb 8 jimwildrickjr 2
News Second Amendment Foundation Impressed With Judg... Feb 8 jimwildrickjr 4
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,924 • Total comments across all topics: 278,951,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC