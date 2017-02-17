Blatant media dishonesty on Republicans letting the mentally ill get guns

The U.S. Senate voted this week to overturn a last-minute Obama-era regulation giving the Social Security Administration power to revoke a person's Second Amendment rights based on whether he receives disability for a mental impairment that keeps him from working, or if he "[uses] a representative payee to help manage their benefits." Predictably, several outspoken pro-gun control advocates in Congress, including Sens. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn., are infuriated that the regulation has gone down in defeat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.