Blatant media dishonesty on Republicans letting the mentally ill get guns
The U.S. Senate voted this week to overturn a last-minute Obama-era regulation giving the Social Security Administration power to revoke a person's Second Amendment rights based on whether he receives disability for a mental impairment that keeps him from working, or if he "[uses] a representative payee to help manage their benefits." Predictably, several outspoken pro-gun control advocates in Congress, including Sens. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn., are infuriated that the regulation has gone down in defeat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pistol permit fees would quadruple under the bu...
|Thu
|Say What
|1
|Organization Educates Women On How To Use Firearms
|Thu
|Say What
|1
|GOA Addresses Congress in Favor of Concealed Ca...
|Thu
|Say What
|1
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|Feb 9
|Shelly Bl
|35
|Seventh Circuit Strikes Down Zoning Regulations...
|Feb 8
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|Feb 8
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Second Amendment Foundation Impressed With Judg...
|Feb 8
|jimwildrickjr
|4
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC