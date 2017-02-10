bill- says-conceal-carry-permit -would-not-be-required
House Bill 69, recently filed in the state legislature, says a permit won't be required to carry a concealed handgun. A gun rights groups that is supporting the bill states "there would be no application process, unless someone chooses to get a permit in order to have reciprocal rights in other states."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|Feb 9
|Shelly Bl
|35
|Seventh Circuit Strikes Down Zoning Regulations...
|Feb 8
|FormerParatrooper
|1
|NJ2AS is Fighting for NJ Conceal Carry and Nati...
|Feb 8
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Second Amendment Foundation Impressed With Judg...
|Feb 8
|jimwildrickjr
|4
|Need help on which scope to buy
|Feb 4
|Say What
|7
|With Trump Win, States Push More 2nd Amendment ...
|Feb 4
|Say What
|3
|Hillary Clinton wavers on Second Amendment righ... (Jun '16)
|Jan 25
|Patriot
|2,498
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC