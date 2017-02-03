Bill lets domestic violence victims c...

Bill lets domestic violence victims carry concealed guns

Read more: WTVR Richmond

The House of Delegates approved a bill Friday that would allow victims of domestic violence access to concealed handguns before being approved for a permit. HB 1852 would allow people with protective orders to carry a concealed handgun as long as they apply for a permit.

