Bill in Congress to Let Visitors to NYC Walk Around with Concealed Guns Concerns NYPD Commissioner
There are 1 comment on the Your News Now story from 13 hrs ago, titled Bill in Congress to Let Visitors to NYC Walk Around with Concealed Guns Concerns NYPD Commissioner.
A bill in Congress that would let visitors to New York walk around with concealed guns is making the city's police commissioner uneasy. NY1's Dean Meminger filed the following report.
#1 1 hr ago
Of course it concerns him because the police and elected officials in NY dont believe citizens have the right to protect themselves and anyone carrying a gun is a criminal.
