Bill in Congress to Let Visitors to N...

Bill in Congress to Let Visitors to NYC Walk Around with Concealed Guns Concerns NYPD Commissioner

There are 1 comment on the Your News Now story from 13 hrs ago, titled Bill in Congress to Let Visitors to NYC Walk Around with Concealed Guns Concerns NYPD Commissioner. In it, Your News Now reports that:

A bill in Congress that would let visitors to New York walk around with concealed guns is making the city's police commissioner uneasy. NY1's Dean Meminger filed the following report.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
justice

Shelby, MS

#1 1 hr ago
Of course it concerns him because the police and elected officials in NY dont believe citizens have the right to protect themselves and anyone carrying a gun is a criminal.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban 3 hr TRUMP A THUMP YA ... 70
News Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear... 17 hr payme 7
[ Uga-Buga Turbans and Commie Pink Hats ] Feb 25 Buddy Baker 1
News With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l... Feb 22 WasteWater 38
News Those Who Plan and Enjoy Murder Feb 21 justice 1
News Pennsylvanians ask feds to help disarm intimida... (Aug '13) Feb 21 Sisboi Markie 22
News Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ... Feb 19 Trump your President 8
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,996 • Total comments across all topics: 279,231,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC