Bill aims to require background checks fora
A bill being considered by New Mexico lawmakers would require background checks for firearm sales at gun shows and in private transactions. Bill aims to require background checks for certain gun sales ALBUQUERQUE - A bill being considered by New Mexico lawmakers would require background checks for firearm sales at gun shows and in private transactions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|1 hr
|WasteWater
|38
|Those Who Plan and Enjoy Murder
|13 hr
|justice
|1
|Pennsylvanians ask feds to help disarm intimida... (Aug '13)
|16 hr
|Sisboi Markie
|22
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|Feb 19
|Trump your President
|8
|Pistol permit fees would quadruple under the bu...
|Feb 19
|frankspeak
|2
|GOA Addresses Congress in Favor of Concealed Ca...
|Feb 18
|jimwildrickjr
|2
|Organization Educates Women On How To Use Firearms
|Feb 16
|Say What
|1
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC