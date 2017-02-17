Arkansas Senate Adds Training Requirement to Campus-Gun Bill
LITTLE ROCK - The Arkansas Senate voted Thursday to require college and university employees who want to carry concealed handguns on campus to first undergo additional training, prompting a Republican lawmaker to expand the campus-carry proposal to allow some students and visitors to participate.
