Arkansas Senate Adds Training Requirement to Campus-Gun Bill

LITTLE ROCK - The Arkansas Senate voted Thursday to require college and university employees who want to carry concealed handguns on campus to first undergo additional training, prompting a Republican lawmaker to expand the campus-carry proposal to allow some students and visitors to participate.

