Arkansas House OKs bill making colleges allow concealed guns
The Arkansas House voted Thursday to require public colleges and universities to allow concealed handguns on campus, a move that comes after no schools opted to do so following a 2013 law that left the concealed carry decision up to them. The measure approved by the majority-Republican House on a 71-22 vote requires the schools to allow faculty and staff with a concealed handgun license to carry on campus.
