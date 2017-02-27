Arizona bill would OK some guns in gu...

Arizona bill would OK some guns in gun-free zones

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Saying it will make people safer, state senators voted Monday to allow some gun owners to ignore the signs that now prohibit guns in many public buildings. SB 1243 would repeal laws that allow government agencies to declare their buildings to be gun-free zones by posting a notice and then bring criminal charges against those who insist on bringing in their weapons anyway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban 2 hr Pierre von Sanche... 60
News Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear... Sun payme 5
[ Uga-Buga Turbans and Commie Pink Hats ] Feb 25 Buddy Baker 1
News With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l... Feb 22 WasteWater 38
News Those Who Plan and Enjoy Murder Feb 21 justice 1
News Pennsylvanians ask feds to help disarm intimida... (Aug '13) Feb 21 Sisboi Markie 22
News Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ... Feb 19 Trump your President 8
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,419 • Total comments across all topics: 279,205,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC