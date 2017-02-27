Arizona bill would OK some guns in gun-free zones
Saying it will make people safer, state senators voted Monday to allow some gun owners to ignore the signs that now prohibit guns in many public buildings. SB 1243 would repeal laws that allow government agencies to declare their buildings to be gun-free zones by posting a notice and then bring criminal charges against those who insist on bringing in their weapons anyway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|2 hr
|Pierre von Sanche...
|60
|Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear...
|Sun
|payme
|5
|[ Uga-Buga Turbans and Commie Pink Hats ]
|Feb 25
|Buddy Baker
|1
|With Obama leaving, Congressional Republicans l...
|Feb 22
|WasteWater
|38
|Those Who Plan and Enjoy Murder
|Feb 21
|justice
|1
|Pennsylvanians ask feds to help disarm intimida... (Aug '13)
|Feb 21
|Sisboi Markie
|22
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|Feb 19
|Trump your President
|8
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC