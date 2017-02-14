AG Healey, doctors team up on ways to...

AG Healey, doctors team up on ways to talk guns with patients

After asking about drug and alcohol use at your next checkup the doctor may ask similar questions about gun safety, part of an effort to further curb gun violence by treating it as a public health issue and involving medical professionals in gun safety discussions. Attorney General Maura Healey on Monday announced that her office and the Massachusetts Medical Society joined forces to make informational brochures and online training opportunities available to physicians who want to engage patients in discussions of gun safety.

Chicago, IL

